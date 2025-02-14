Teddi Mellencamp Hit With $2M Lawsuit Over Racial Discrimination Claims Amid Brain Tumor Battle

Reality star Teddi Mellencamp of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is being sued by her former house cleaner for alleged racial discrimination.

An immigrant from El Salvador, Julia Umana, alleges that her five years as a live-in nanny and housekeeper to Mellencamp were characterized by racial prejudice and abuse of power. She was subjected to "racially charged toxic working conditions," the lawsuit — obtained by TMZ — says.

She further claims she received harsher punishment than the white employees of the reality star and that the surveillance cameras that allegedly captured her stealing did not occur. Umana adds that Mellencamp never accused any Caucasian worker of such a thing.

Umana also claims Mellencamp ridiculed her for her Spanish speaking and used a "nasty tone" not seen with white employees.

Further allegations claim that Mellencamp forced her to work longer hours for little money when she struggled to resign from that hostile environment. Umana said she was immediately fired after questioning her pay.

It requests more than $2 million in damages for claims of wrongful termination and unpaid wages. Mellencamp's rep has not yet addressed the allegations.

The legal battle comes on the heels of her multiple brain tumor diagnosis.

Teddi Mellencamp Health Update

She recently announced the news on Instagram, saying that she had been suffering from some severe headaches and doctors had been looking into the issue.

The 43-year-old blonde bombshell revealed on Wednesday that doctors were going to remove two of the tumors. After the surgery, she would be treated with radiation to eliminate the remaining tumors.

Mellencamp announced her split from Edwin Arroyave, with whom she has three children and a stepchild, last November.

Even after their split, Arroyave shared a supportive post on Instagram, in which he posted a prayer alongside a photo of himself in the hospital with Mellencamp. He wrote, "Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You."

"You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope, and full recovery. In Jesus' name, Amen."

Originally published on Enstarz