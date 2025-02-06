World

French Parliament Finally Adopts 2025 Budget

By AFP news
Bayrou is safe in his job... for now
Bayrou is safe in his job... for now AFP

The French parliament on Thursday finally adopted the state's 2025 budget following a tumultuous months-long process that saw the previous government toppled and the current administration survive multiple no confidence votes.

The upper house Senate, dominated by the right and centre-right, approved the budget with 219 votes for and 107 against. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou forced the legislation through the lower house National Assembly earlier this week without a vote but then defeated ensuing no confidence votes.

The standoff over the budget forced the end of the short-lived government of Michel Barnier last year but Bayrou, a veteran centrist appointed by President Emmanuel Macron to end months of political crisis, has avoided a similar fate so far.

Finance Minister Eric Lombard, speaking in the Senate, hailed the adoption of what he described as a budget for "financial recovery" which seeks to reduce the public deficit to 5.4 percent of GDP in 2025.

This will be achieved via "an unprecedented effort" of 30 billion euros ($31 billion) in savings and 20 billion euros "in tax increases proportional to each person's ability to contribute", he said.

Bayrou's government has survived because the opposition far-right National Rally (RN) and also the Socialists (PS) did not back Wednesday's no confidence motions brought by the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), despite opposing the budget.

The social security budget is now set to pass in a similar fashion, with the government again set to employ article 49.3 of the constitution which allows it to push through legislation without a vote in the National Assembly.

Analysts say that while Bayrou has now won breathing space, his position remains shaky and he still risks being tripped up later in the year by more no confidence motions that could be backed by the RN and PS.

Tags
French Parliament
Most Read
Russia and Ukraine are trying to strengthen their position on the battlefield before Trump's inauguration

Ukraine War: North Korean Troops Disappear From Battlefield As Casualties Mount

UBS posted a much better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter
UBS Profit Beats Forecast As Credit Suisse Merger Nears End
The US Postal Service says it will temporarily suspend inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, shortly after Washington imposed fresh tariffs on Beijing
China Slams US 'Suppression' As Trade War Deepens
Tesla owner Elon Musk has backed the far-right AfD ahead of polls in Germany
Tesla Sales Fall In Germany As Musk Backs Far Right
US Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be Health and Human Services Secretary, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 29, 2025
US Health Secretary Nominee RFK Jr Passes Crunch Senate Vote
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics