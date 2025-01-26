World

South Korean President Indicted As 'Ringleader Of An Insurrection'

By Kang Jin-kyu
Yoon's failed declaration of martial law has plunged South Korea into political chaos
Yoon's failed declaration of martial law has plunged South Korea into political chaos AFP

South Korean prosecutors indicted impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Sunday for being the "ringleader of an insurrection" after his abortive declaration of martial law, ordering the suspended leader to remain in detention.

Yoon plunged the country into political chaos with his December 3 bid to suspend civilian rule, a move which lasted just six hours before lawmakers defied armed soliders in parliament to vote it down.

He was impeached soon after, and earlier this month became the first sitting South Korean head of state to be arrested.

That came after a weeks-long hold out at his residence where his elite personal security detail resisted attempts to detain him.

In a statement, prosecutors said they had "indicted Yoon Suk Yeol with detention today on charges of being the ringleader of an insurrection".

He has been held at the Seoul Detention Center since his arrest, and the formal indictment with detention means he will now be kept behind bars until his trial, which must happen within six months.

The indictment was widely expected after a court twice rejected requests by prosecutors to extend his arrest warrant while their investigation proceeded.

"After a comprehensive review of evidence obtained during investigations (prosecutors) concluded that it was only appropriate to indict the defendant," they said in a statement.

The need to keep Yoon behind bars was justified by a "continued risk of evidence destruction", they said.

The specific charge -- being the ringleader of an insurrection -- is not covered by presidential immunity, they added.

The opposition hailed the indictment.

"We need to hold not only those who schemed to carry out an illegal insurrection, but also those who instigated it by spreading misinformation," said lawmaker Han Min-soo.

Without providing evidence, Yoon and his legal team have pointed to purported election fraud and legislative gridlock at the opposition-controlled parliament as justification for his declaration of martial law.

Yoon has vowed to "fight to the end", earning the support of supporters who have adopted the "stop the steal" rhetoric associated with US President Donald Trump.

"This indictment will provide a sense of relief, reaffirming that the constitutional order is functioning as it should," said Bae Kang-hoon, co-founder of political think tank Valid.

Yoon also faces a series of Constitutional Court hearings, to decide whether to uphold his impeachment and strip him formally of the presidency.

If the court rules against Yoon, he will lose the presidency and an election will be called within 60 days.

Most Read
March for Life

March For Life: Everything To Know As Thousands Gather In Washington

A Yemeni protester holds a mock rocket during an anti-Israel demonstration in the Huthi-controlled capital of Sanaa on January 22, 2025
UN Says More Staff Detained By Huthi Rebels In Yemen
The ICC tries people for humanity's worst crimes
ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Of Taliban Leaders Over Persecution Of Women
Air pollution in the Thai capital forced the closure of more than 350 schools Friday -- around a hundred more than the previous day
Bangkok Air Pollution Forces 352 Schools To Close
Senior architecht Derya Basyilmaz noted multiple safety failings
Negligence Played Key Role In Turkey Ski Resort Deaths: Expert
Editor's Pick
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman fired off a social media post saying 'There is no wall' as fears arise over potential blockages to AI development
AI

Is AI's Meteoric Rise Beginning To Slow?

More than 800 million people are now diabetic, compared to less than 200 million in 1990, researchers say
Health

Global Diabetes Rate Has Doubled In Last 30 Years: Study

Rising temperatures due to global warming has led to mass bleaching events striking coral across the world
World

Nearly Half Of Tropical Coral Species Face Extinction: Report

A record 120 million people already live forcibly displaced by war, such as this camp in Syria
World

Climate Crisis Worsening Already 'Hellish' Refugee Situation: UN

Real Time Analytics