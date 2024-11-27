U.S.

What Is Swatting? Trump Cabinet Nominees Target Of Attacks, Including Bomb Threats

By
President-elect Donald Trump will be returning to the White House for the first time since January 2021
AFP

From bomb threats to "swatting," several of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees and appointees were targeted, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them," Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman and incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. "In response, law enforcement acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action."

Leavitt said Trump and the transition team "are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future."

"With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us," she said.

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's nominee for defense secretary, was among the Cabinet nominees and appointees. Elise Stefanik, a Republican congresswoman from New York and Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, also faced a bomb threat, her office confirmed in a post on X.

"This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three-year-old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence," the post stated. "New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7."

Reports indicate that Matt Gaetz, Trump's initial choice for attorney general before withdrawing amid a sexual misconduct scandal, was another target. Gaetz's withdrawal came after it became clear he might not secure Senate confirmation.

So what does "swatting" mean?

According to 911.gov, Swatting is the act of falsely reporting an emergency to authorities with the intent of provoking a heavily armed law enforcement response, often involving a SWAT team, to a location where no real threat exists. Perpetrators typically fabricate urgent scenarios such as home invasions, active shooters, or hostage situations, using techniques like caller ID spoofing, TTY relay technologies, or social engineering to make their claims seem credible.

Law enforcement responses to swatting are often significant, with officers confronting unsuspecting victims at gunpoint, only to discover the report was a hoax. The motivations behind swatting vary, ranging from individuals viewing it as a prank to others using it as retaliation for personal grievances. This dangerous practice has targeted numerous public figures and celebrities, highlighting its serious risks and potential consequences.

