Maccabi Tel Aviv Fans In Amsterdam Attacked By Assailants Shouting 'Free Palestine'

By
Amsterdam, Netherlands
A general view of the city center in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Massive groups of immigrants in Amsterdam reportedly attacked fans of late Thursday, following the Israeli soccer team's loss to local club Ajax. Several videos shared on X show masked assailants shouting "Free Palestine" as they charged at the fans.

The Times of Israel, citing Hebrew media outlets, reported that the attackers allegedly stole passports from some of the targeted Israelis. However, this has not been officially confirmed. Reports also indicated injuries to several people.

Ahead of the Europa League match, local police arrested at least two pro-Palestine demonstrators among those gathered in Dam Square in central Amsterdam on Thursday afternoon. As tensions rose in the area before the game, Mayor Femke Halsema had also banned a pro-Palestine demonstration scheduled to take place near the Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, reports indicated that local law enforcement provided protection for the hundreds of Maccabi supporters who gathered to watch the match. Additional reports from both Israel and Amsterdam suggest that Israel's embassy in the Netherlands has become involved, assisting with relocating the Israelis to a safe location.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the situation on his X account, alerting people of the situation in Amsterdam as he wrote: "At these moments, Arabs are rampaging around and brutally beating Israeli tourists in a way that seems life-threatening. He added: "I am calling on everyone who can, to act by any means to save their lives. Wake up."

In his posts, which was in both Hebrew and English, Bennett urged authorities to get involved to resolve the tensions in the city.

"What I see seems to be life-threatening: innocent people being run-over, beaten, driven into a river and more," his post in English read. "I call on the Dutch authorities to act immediately to prevent injuries and worse. Anybody that can act, please do so now."

This is a developing story.

