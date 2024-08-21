Soldier arrested in connection to missing pregnant wife

Weeks after his pregnant wife was reported missing, a U.S. Army soldier husband has been arrested in connection with her mysterious disappearance.

Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II remains in military pretrial confinement, the 25th Infantry Division announced Monday.

It's unclear if he's been charged with a crime.

Johnson is being held in connection with the disappearance of his 19-year-old wife, Mischa Johnson, who is 6-months pregnant with their first child, officials said.

Mischa was first reported missing from her home on Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii, by her family July 31.

"She is a loving housewife, she's an amazing sister," Mischa's sister Marianna Tapiz, told KITV-TV, earlier this week. "In whatever condition she's in we just want her to be home."

Tapiz said Mischa already had a name picked out for her baby girl: Armani Kitana.

"She was so excited about being pregnant," said Marianna. "And you know, I'm pregnant as well, so we were excited to be on this journey together."

Marianna said Johnson and Mischa got married in November, and there were no warning signs indicating their marriage was in trouble.

"They were very affectionate towards each other. PDA levels like through the roof," she explained. "I mean they were all over each other. It's very concerning that he's the prime suspect."

Mischa is of Filipino descent, 5-foot-2 and 170 lbs., according to a missing persons poster.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding her case.