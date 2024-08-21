News

News

Soldier arrested in connection to missing pregnant wife

'She was so excited about being pregnant,' said the victim's sister. 'And you know, I'm pregnant as well, so we were excited to be on this journey together'

By Tristan Balagtas
Husband arrested in connection to missing pregnant wife Husband arrested in connection to missing pregnant wife
Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson is being held in connection with the disappearance of his 19-year-old wife, Mischa Johnson, who is 6-months pregnant with their child, officials said. Facebook

Weeks after his pregnant wife was reported missing, a U.S. Army soldier husband has been arrested in connection with her mysterious disappearance.

Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II remains in military pretrial confinement, the 25th Infantry Division announced Monday.

It's unclear if he's been charged with a crime.

Johnson is being held in connection with the disappearance of his 19-year-old wife, Mischa Johnson, who is 6-months pregnant with their first child, officials said.

Mischa was first reported missing from her home on Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii, by her family July 31.

Mischa Johnson Mischa Johnson
Mischa Johnson, 19, was first reported missing from her home on Schofield Barracks in Oahu, Hawaii, by her family July 31. Facebook

"She is a loving housewife, she's an amazing sister," Mischa's sister Marianna Tapiz, told KITV-TV, earlier this week. "In whatever condition she's in we just want her to be home."

Tapiz said Mischa already had a name picked out for her baby girl: Armani Kitana.

"She was so excited about being pregnant," said Marianna. "And you know, I'm pregnant as well, so we were excited to be on this journey together."

Marianna said Johnson and Mischa got married in November, and there were no warning signs indicating their marriage was in trouble.

"They were very affectionate towards each other. PDA levels like through the roof," she explained. "I mean they were all over each other. It's very concerning that he's the prime suspect."

Mischa is of Filipino descent, 5-foot-2 and 170 lbs., according to a missing persons poster.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information regarding her case.

Tags
Missing, Pregnant, Hawaii, U.S. army
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics