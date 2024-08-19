Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Human remains have been found on the property of Dale Warner, 59, the husband under arrest in connection with a missing woman in Michigan, authorities say.

Dee Ann Warner, 52, a mother of five, ran a trucking company and a farming business when three of her adult children reported her missing in 2021.

Dee Warner reported missing

She was last seen April 24 or 25 of that year at her home on Munger Road in Franklin Township and she was reportedly last seen by her husband, Dale Warner.

Warner had no contact with her family via phone or social media after she went missing.

Her family said that would be highly unusual for her.

Remains found on Dale Warner's property

Michigan State Police found the human remains while executing a search warrant at Dale Warner's property in Lenawee County last week.

"The remains are currently in the process of being recovered, and there will be a great deal of work and testing completed before positive identification is made," police announced.

UPDATE: This is an update to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Dee Warner who was reported missing by her family on April 25, 2021. Detectives from the MSP Special Investigation Section continue to pursue investigative leads in the Dee Warner case. During the... pic.twitter.com/m1OJD6bO7k — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) August 18, 2024

On the night she disappeared, there had allegedly been a business dispute that included Dee, Dale, and one or two of her employees, according to Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier.

Dale Warner murder charges

Dale was arrested in November 2023 and charged with open murder.

Earlier this summer, Dale pleaded not guilty to several charges, and a judge stated that there was enough evidence to go to trial, reported NBC News.

Bodycam footage played in court during a preliminary hearing showed him speaking to an officer the day after his wife went missing. He acted nonchalant and told the officer that was not unusual for his wife to leave.

One of Dee Warner's friends testified that she told her about abuse in the relationship.

"The very last thing she ever said to me, ever, was that she was tired and that it was time to talk to a lawyer," the friend said, according to WDIV-TV.

However, at the time, authorities said the case was difficult to pursue without a body.

Dale Warner continues to deny any involvement in his wife's disappearance.

He is due back in court on September 4, according to CBS News.