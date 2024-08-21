Man bleeding from head after hair transplant arrested for refusing to leave plane

A man who was still bleeding from a hair transplant ended up in jail after refusing to get off of a plane at the Miami airport.

Eugenio Hernandez and his wife had boarded an American Airlines flight to head home to Las Vegas. He was bleeding from his forehead and the back of his head was wrapped in bandages.

Other passengers noticed the blood and alerted the flight attendants.

They asked him to leave the plane for health reasons but he refused, saying his doctor cleared him to fly.

He told WTVJ-TV that the flight attendant said she didn't care.

"You need to go out because somebody don't like what you have on your head," Hernandez said he was told.

"She tells me you either go out, or I'm gonna call the police."

The crew did just that.

When he refused their request to leave the plane they stood Hernandez up and his wife, Yusleydis Blanca Loyola started yelling and was escorted off the plane as well.

Police told WTVJ-TV the couple was arrested for refusing to comply with their orders..

"This could have all been avoided if they would have just followed the commands or the request of the officers to vacate the aircraft," Miami-Dade County police spokesperson Argemis Colomé said.

American Airlines said in a statement to the news outlet: "We thank our crewmembers for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The couple was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

Hernandez and Loyola were booked into the Miami-Dade jail. They have since been released.