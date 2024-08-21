Crime & Justice

U.S. Crime & Justice

Man bleeding from head after hair transplant arrested for refusing to leave plane

Eugenio Hernandez still had bloody bandages on his head

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Eugenio Hernandez
Eugenio Hernandez still had blood on his head in a police mugshot. Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation via The Independent

A man who was still bleeding from a hair transplant ended up in jail after refusing to get off of a plane at the Miami airport.

Eugenio Hernandez and his wife had boarded an American Airlines flight to head home to Las Vegas. He was bleeding from his forehead and the back of his head was wrapped in bandages.

Other passengers noticed the blood and alerted the flight attendants.

They asked him to leave the plane for health reasons but he refused, saying his doctor cleared him to fly.

He told WTVJ-TV that the flight attendant said she didn't care.

"You need to go out because somebody don't like what you have on your head," Hernandez said he was told.

"She tells me you either go out, or I'm gonna call the police."

The crew did just that.

When he refused their request to leave the plane they stood Hernandez up and his wife, Yusleydis Blanca Loyola started yelling and was escorted off the plane as well.

Police told WTVJ-TV the couple was arrested for refusing to comply with their orders..

"This could have all been avoided if they would have just followed the commands or the request of the officers to vacate the aircraft," Miami-Dade County police spokesperson Argemis Colomé said.

American Airlines said in a statement to the news outlet: "We thank our crewmembers for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

The couple was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest.

Hernandez and Loyola were booked into the Miami-Dade jail. They have since been released.

Read more
Tags
Florida, American Airlines
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics