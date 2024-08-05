American Airlines passenger attempts to open doors mid-flight, propositions flight attendant for sex: Feds

A New Jersey man faces federal charges after a series of dangerous and bizarre incidents aboard an American Airlines flight, authorities said.

A federal grand jury indicted Eric Nicholas Gapco, 26, of Delanco, N.J. for what was considered "disruptive and life-threatening behavior" on the July 18 flight from Seattle en route to Dallas.

Prosecutors say at one point in the flight Gapco attempted to open the aircraft exterior doors mid-flight.

At another point he allegedly propositioned a flight attendant for sex.

Court documents indicated that Gapco also refused to follow instructions to remain in his seat, was repeatedly loud, vaped, bothered other passengers and locked himself in the lavatory.

He was also accused of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant and aircraft crew members.

The flight crew and other passengers eventually restrained Gapco with flexible restraints on his hands and feet.

The plane was diverted to Salt Lake City and he was arrested after it landed.

Gapco was indicted on July 31 and is charged with interference with a flight crew, and attempted damage to an aircraft.

