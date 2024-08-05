Frontier flight canceled after pilot arrested, taken off plane in handcuffs

A pilot for Frontier Airlines was arrested and escorted off the plane in handcuffs.

Seymour Walker, 45, was scheduled to pilot Frontier Airlines Flight 3195, departing from Houston for Dallas-Fort Worth International on Aug. 1.

Law enforcement said Walker was wanted in North Texas for assault and family violence following a warrant filed by the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Department of Public Safety, according to KXAS-TV.

The airline released a statement on Saturday, confirming that a crew member was taken into custody by officers before one of its flights.

Frontier said another pilot was not immediately available, resulting in the flight's cancellation.

"Impacted customers were offered the option of a full refund, credit, or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight later that evening," read the statement.

"Passengers were also provided a $100 flight voucher and overnight hotel accommodations as needed."