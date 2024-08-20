News

Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors

'When they defecate, it is messy and it smells; it's very sour,' the woman's husband said

By Tristan Balagtas
A Michigan woman who was caught on video flinging cat feces at her neighbors denied the allegations. YouTube/ FOX 2 Detroit

A Michigan woman who was caught on video flinging cat feces at her neighbors denied the unsavory allegations.

Speaking with WJBK-TV, the unidentified woman said the animal poop wasn't directed at any particular house in her Redford Township, Michigan neighborhood, but rather, the street.

"Totally untrue about me throwing it at anybody else's property," she alleged, according to the station.

"The street is public property. Nobody owns the street. So by throwing it out into the street, we're not throwing it on anyone's property," her husband clarified.

According to her next-door neighbor, Mark Dellamora, the woman has targeted his family multiple times with her alleged fecal attacks, ever since he and his wife began to "put out a little makeshift cat shelter for strays, and a bowl of food and water," several years ago.

Dellamora said the incidents – including the latest one on Sunday – were completely "unprovoked. We've never had any bad blood with them."

The woman and her husband alleged the Dellamoras' makeshift cat shelter – which has since been removed – attracts feral cats who defecate on their lawn, ruining the grass.

"On a bad week, there might be five or six spots that need to be cleaned up – piles," the husband explained. "And they're not just normal; these feral cats, they've got diseases. They don't defecate like a normal household cat would. It's a mess. It stinks, and it's like a cow pie."

"When they defecate, it is messy and it smells; it's very sour," he added.

The couple has reached out to the city for direction on the matter.

At the same time, Dellamora said: "I sincerely doubt one bowl of water on my porch is leading to any extra animals in the area."

Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
