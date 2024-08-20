Tennessee couple locked child with autism in trunk with 'urine-soaked blankets': Police

A Tennessee couple is under arrest in a shocking child abuse case involving a child with autism.

Mikki Dee Moody, 36, and Sean David Moody, 39, were being served a search warrant on their home last week by officers from the Carter County Sheriff's Office assisted by agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

They discovered a nonverbal and autistic 7-year-old child also living in the home.

When authorities searched the residence, they found the living conditions to be extremely unsanitary.

"Multiple electrical wall outlets contained exposed wiring, and animal and human feces were discovered on the floor coverings," said CCSO Inv. Preston White.

The Department of Children's Services was notified and warrants were obtained charging the couple with aggravated child abuse, neglect, and child endangerment.

"Information obtained during the initial investigation led to the discovery of a brown-colored storage trunk in the living room area," added White.

According to information received by investigators, the 7-year-old child would be locked in the storage trunk with food.

The trunk contained urine-soaked blankets, a pillow, a half-eaten pizza and clothing that contained a substance consistent with blood.

Investigators booked the pair into the Carter County Detention Center on Thursday.

Mikki Moody was released from custody after posting a $75,000 bond.