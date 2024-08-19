Manhattan prosecutors don't object to Trump's request to delay sentencing again

Politics

By Bruce Golding
Donald Trump in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in York, Penn., on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. Tierney L. Cross/Getty Images

New York City prosecutors didn't object Monday to former President Donald Trump's latest request to delay his sentencing in the Stormy Daniels "hush money" case.

The Manhattan district attorney's office said it would leave it up to the judge to set an "appropriate post-trial schedule" for deciding Trump's motion to dismiss his historic conviction and imposing his punishment "without unreasonable delay," NBC News reported.

State Justice Juan Merchan is expected to rule Sept. 16 on Trump's motion, which is based on a July ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, which granted former presidents broad immunity from prosecution over their official acts.

Trump is seeking to postpone his sentencing, set for Sept. 18, until after the presidential race between him and Vice President Kamala Harris goes to the voters in November.

His defense lawyers suggested last week that holding the proceeding as scheduled would amount to election interference, the Associated Press reported at the time.

Trump previously had his sentencing delayed when Merchan agreed to weigh the impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on his case.

Trump became the first ex-president convicted of a crime when jurors found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 payment to Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, shortly before the 2016 election.

Daniels claims she had a 2006 affair with Trump, who's repeatedly denied it.

