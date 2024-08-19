Politics

U.S. Politics

Planned Parenthood to provide free vasectomies and abortion pills at DNC

A mobile health clinic is parked in Chicago near the convention

By Nina Joudeh
Planned Parenthood at DNC Planned Parenthood at DNC
Planned Parenthood is setting up mobile-care for vasectomies and abortion pills in Chicago on Monday and Tuesday during the Democratic National Convention. @PlannedParenthoodGreatRivers/X

Planned Parenthood is getting ready for the Democratic National Convention by providing free vasectomies and abortion pills for those who need them.

The Planned Parenthood Great Rivers took to X to share that their mobile health clinic will be parked near the convention in Chicago's West Loop with The Chicago Abortion Fund and Weiner's Circle.

The care incentive aligns with Vice President Kamala Harris' firm abortion platform, according to Nexstar News.

The Democratic nominee is in favor of legalizing abortion nationwide, previously calling it a "fundamental freedom" in an MSNBC interview.

Harris has also said that "everything is at stake" regarding women's reproductive rights in the 2024 election, highlighting the overturning of Roe v. Wade and former President Donald Trump's more severe views.

The DNC convention begins Monday, August 19th, at the United Center in Chicago.

