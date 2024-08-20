Perdue recalls 167,000 pounds of chicken nuggets, tenders due to metal contamination

Perdue Foods is currently facing issues after recalling over 167,000 pounds of chicken nuggets and tenders. This recall was initiated after several customers reported finding metal wire in the affected products.

The recall includes three products: two types of chicken nuggets and one type of chicken tenders. The affected nuggets are Butcher Box Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets and Perdue Simply Smart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets. The recalled chicken tenders are Perdue Breaded Chicken Tenders. This information was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

There have been numerous complaints that led both Perdue and the FSIS to investigate. The complaints indicated that the products were contaminated with foreign material. According to Perdue, only a limited number of packages were affected, totaling 167,171 pounds.

The recall affects products with a "best by" date of March 23, 2025. The establishment number "P-33944" can be found on the back of the package. Product codes for the affected items were provided by both Perdue and FSIS online notices.

In a statement reported by the Associated Press, Jeff Shaw, Perdue's senior vice president of food safety and quality, explained that the contamination involved "a very thin strand of metal wire that was inadvertently introduced into the manufacturing process." Perdue has decided to recall all potentially impacted packages.

Consumers who purchased these products have two options: dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase. Perdue is offering full refunds to affected customers who call 866-866-3703.

According to ABC News, foreign object contamination is a common reason for product recalls. For example, in November, Tyson Foods recalled approximately 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets due to similar issues.

Recalls have also been prompted by the presence of other contaminants, such as rocks, plastic fragments, and insect parts, in packaged foods.