Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch Announces Sale of Newark Brewery, Shuts Two Others

Anheuser-Busch, one of the biggest beer makers in the world, is making major changes to its US operations.

The company confirmed that it will sell its long-running brewery in Newark, New Jersey, and close two others in California and New Hampshire as part of a plan to streamline production. The moves are set to take effect in early 2026.

The Newark brewery, which first opened in 1951 and has been a landmark along Routes 1 & 9 for decades, will be sold to the Goodman Group.

The Minnesota-based company plans to turn the large site into a hub for industrial manufacturing and logistics.

Even though the brewery has been part of the community for nearly 75 years, Anheuser-Busch says the sale is part of a larger effort to modernize its business.

The company also announced that its Fairfield, California, and Merrimack, New Hampshire breweries will shut down in 2026. All three facilities together employ about 475 full-time workers, FoxBusiness reported.

An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said every affected worker will be offered a full-time job at another US location.

Employees will receive relocation money and training to help them adjust to their new workplaces. Those who decide not to move will be given severance packages and additional support.

Anheuser-Busch: Brewery Closures to Boost Operations

A spokesperson explained that Anheuser-Busch has spent the last five years updating its manufacturing operations to meet changing demand.

According to Yahoo, during that time, the company invested almost $2 billion across its more than 100 facilities nationwide.

This year alone, Anheuser-Busch announced another $300 million investment to strengthen US manufacturing jobs and support veterans entering the industry.

Company officials said closing the three breweries will allow Anheuser-Busch to better focus on its remaining sites and its most popular brands.

Beers such as Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch, Busch Light, and Rolling Rock are currently brewed at the Newark location. Production of those beers will shift to other facilities once the changes take effect.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the decision to sell and close the breweries is not tied to a drop in product performance. The company does not expect any shortages or changes in product availability.

In a statement, Anheuser-Busch said, "After conducting a thorough review, we have decided to sell our Newark, NJ facility to the Goodman Group."

The company added that moving production will help it "invest even more in our remaining operations and in our portfolio of growing, industry-leading brands."

Originally published on vcpost.com