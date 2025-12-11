Sports

John Cena Retirement: WWE Superstars, Backstage Crew Pay Tribute Ahead of Final Match

Everyone is bracing for John Cena's retirement

John Cena's retirement is just a few short days away, and the whole of WWE is preparing for the big event.

WWE Superstars and backstage crew have now been given the opportunity to pay tribute to Cena in a video the company published on social media.

WWE Superstars, Backstage Crew Pay Tribute to John Cena

The video, which has been shared on YouTube and social media platforms, shows WWE Superstars and backstage crew paying tribute to Cena in their own way.

Some do salutes, while some hold up papers with their tributes written on them.

Among those who appear in the video are previous rivals of Cena, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, and Wade Barrett.

Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and AJ Styles are also among those who make an appearance in the video.

As for female Superstars, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Bayley are some of those who honored Cena.

You can watch the full tribute video below.

John Cena's Retirement Match

Saturday Night's Main Event, which will take place on December 13, will mark Cena's retirement match. The man many call as the "greatest of all time" is set to battle one last time against Gunther.

There have been conflicting reports as to when Cena's match will take place. Some reports claim that the match will open the show, while others are adamant that it would not be the case.

Cena's retirement match will take place in Washington D.C.

The rest of the card is as follows:

  • Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs. Oba Femi (NXT Champion)
  • Bayley vs. Sol Ruca
  • AJ Styles and Dragon Lee vs. Je'Von Evans and Leon Slater

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Wwe
