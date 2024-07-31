Headlines

Headlines

Popular Deli Meat Company Expands Recall Over Listeria Concerns

7 million pounds of products are affected

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Deli Meat Recall
Sandwich meats for sale are seen in a market. PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

A recall of Boar's Head products connected to a listeria outbreak was expanded Tuesday to include an additional 7 million pounds of meat products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

As of Tuesday, 34 people in 13 states have been sickened in the outbreak, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to FSIS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Boar's Head last week initiated a recall of its Strassburger Brand Liverwurst due to potential contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, along with other deli meat products produced at the same Jarratt, Va., facility that day, totaling approximately 207,000 pounds of meat products.

The USDA said whole genome sequencing of a liverwurst sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes, and the company was notified Monday, prompting the expanded recall.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to immediately and voluntarily expand our recall to include all items produced at the Jarratt facility," Boar's Head said in a statement Tuesday. "We have also decided to pause ready-to-eat operations at this facility until further notice. As a company that prioritizes safety and quality, we believe it is the right thing to do."

The expanded recall includes 71 products produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names. Recalled products include meat intended for slicing at delis, as well as packaged meat and poultry products sold at retail locations, and have "Sell By" dates ranging from July 29 through Oct. 17.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and exported to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama.

A complete list of the recalled products is available on the Boar's Head website.

Consumers should not consume the recalled products, and should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers who discard the recalled products are urged to thoroughly clean and sanitize their refrigerators, freezers, or other surfaces in contact with the recalled products.

Listeria symptoms

Consuming food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that can be deadly, particularly for people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Sometimes, the infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal tract, leading to more serious issues.

With TMX

Read more
Tags
Recall, Listeria, U.S.
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics