NBA Trade Rumors: Could These 2 Teams Give Domantas Sabonis a Championship Run?

The Sacramento Kings are set to be among the most active teams once the NBA trade deadline rolls around. After a tough start to the season and with several large contracts on the roster, it seems as if the organization will be looking for some big changes—and All-Star center Domantas Sabonis has been at the center of these reports.

Yet despite continuing to play at a consistent level and being an excellent rebounder on a struggling Kings roster, there have been whispers about what might be next for Domantas.

The Trade Value of Sabonis and Why the Kings Are Listening

Since joining the Kings in 2022, he has been an integral presence. He is a three-time NBA All-Star, an efficient board cleaner who led the league in rebounding for three consecutive years. He's a force that propelled the Kings' historic return to the playoffs after a 17-year absence. However, with the downtrend presently witnessed within the season, there are ample reasons for the Kings to trade their cornerstone center.

According to Sportscasting, his value hasn't diminished; he has a big contract, and it seems that the Sacramento Kings are interested in rebuilding with young assets. Considering possible destinations amid rumors, it appears that there are two teams he might end up with.

Golden State Warriors Want a True Frontcourt Anchor

The Golden State Warriors have been on a mission for some years now to find a solution at center. Their roster, which consists of Al Horford, Quinten Post, and Draymond Green, offers experience but no significant production at center on offense that will allow them an efficient postseason.

Sabonis slips into the Warriors' system as if he were a missing puzzle piece. His championship-level pick-and-roll passing abilities, consistent low-post offense, and rebounding prowess would immediately round out the Golden State offense.

As a complement to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler on the perimeter, a new offense could be formed with Sabonis as its center.

Although defense is still seen as a problem with Sabonis' play, it might not be as big an issue against Golden State's disciplined and switching-heavy defense. It has been made known that there were trade talks between Golden State and Sacramento during the offseason, but they didn't include Sabonis. The Kings still have interest in young wing Jonathan Kuminga, making Golden State a legitimate contender.

He's previously linked to a trade rumor involving Keon Ellis.

Chicago Bulls Look at a Significant Boost at Center

The Chicago Bulls have also emerged as a strong contender. Although Nikola Vučević continues to be their main center, there have been whispers about Sabonis being a possible target, and that fits more into Chicago's plans.

Vučević's contract is a trade catalyst, and they have several expiring contracts and draft picks on their side. The Bulls are committed to rebuilding with young talent, Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, and they are looking to upgrade with the addition of M. Sabonis.

Although Chicago has five starters with an average age under 27, Vučević does not fit within that timeline. Although not young, there are fewer problems with Sabonis and his role within the Bulls' competitive timeline: play-making skills from an area that the Bulls need.

In other news, TWSN reported that the Boston Celtics would likely risk the trade for Sabonis if the Kings agree.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com