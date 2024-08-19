Colorado man tries to pay for Burger King meal with drugs

A Colorado man faces 143 years in prison for a 2022 crime spree that included trying to pay for a Burger King meal with drugs.

A jury convicted Robertson on 8 counts of Attempted Murder, 4 counts of Felony Menacing, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Harassment and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

Around 11 p.m. on October 17, 2022, Robertson placed an order at a Burger King drive-through in Aurora. After pulling up to the window, Robertson tried to pay for his food with drugs. When the employee refused, Robertson pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee before driving away.

Shortly after, officers were called to a shooting at a convenience store in the 500 block of S. Airport Blvd, which is across the street from Burger King. The store clerk said a man walked in and pointed a gun at his head. When the man noticed a television surveillance camera system, he shot the screen and left the store. In the parking lot, witnesses reported seeing the man shooting toward another person and his girlfriend before leaving.

Shortly after midnight, Aurora Police received another 9-1-1 call from an apartment complex. The woman told a dispatcher that a friend she knew as "Eugene" was knocking on her door and when she refused to open the door, he fired shots. The victim was inside her apartment with multiple people.

While conducting the shooting investigation at the apartment complex, officers spotted Robertson. He ran and hid behind some bushes before he was taken into custody.

"I hope this lengthy prison sentence provides some sense of safety and comfort for the victims who were traumatized that night," Senior Deputy DA Taylor McCreary said. "While we were lucky that no one was seriously hurt or killed, this defendant's egregious actions warrant several decades in prison where he won't be able to harm anyone else."