Newlyweds and bride's mother killed in horrifying crash on Colorado highway

The driver of the truck was also transported to a hospital with injuries

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
A pair of newlyweds and the brides mother were killed in a crash Thursday after a semitruck spilled a load of large pipes across a Colorado highway, officials said.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said that an investigation into the timeline of the crash, which involved multiple vehicles on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 just west of Denver, is still in its early stages.

Police said it appears a large truck carrying a load of pipes overturned on eastbound I-70 near Ward Road shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The pipes spilled across the westbound lanes, where a passenger car was struck and crashed.

Newlyweds Ruben Rodriguez, 33, and Juliana Rodriguez Plata, 37, were killed in the crash, along with Plata's mother, Luz Melba Martinez, who was visiting from Colombia for their Aug. 10 wedding. The couple's 1-year-old son and the bride's father, Carlos Joaquin Plata were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

According to police, the driver of the truck was also transported to a hospital with injuries.

"In total, we believe the truck and at least three other vehicles were involved in this crash," police said. "The order of what happened in this series of events is still undetermined."

--with reporting by TMX

