Soldier's widow charged nearly 5 years after his murder

The body of Jacob Bishop, a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard, was found zip-tied and with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 1, 2019.

By Mark Moore
Widow charged in soldier's murder
Amanda James Bishop, 39, was charged in the murder of her husband, Jacob Bishop, a member of the Tennessee Army National Guard, in October 2019. Loudon County Sheriff's Office

The widow of a Tennessee Army National Guard soldier was arrested in connection with his murder nearly five years after his body was found with multiple gunshot wounds and bound by zip ties, according to authorities.

Amanda James Bishop, 39, of Kingston, Tenn., was arrested on Tuesday along with Eric Austin Byrd, 39, of Lenoir City, Tenn., and charged with first-degree murder, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.

Bishop was the widow of Jacob Bishop, who was found dead in his Lenoir City home on Oct. 1, 2019, by his mother.

"Today's arrests mark a crucial step towards justice for Jacob Bishop and his family," said Sheriff Jimmy Davis. "This case has remained a top priority for our office, and I commend the relentless efforts of our detectives and partner agencies who have worked tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice."

Davis said the investigation into Bishop's death faced "numerous challenges, but advancements in technology and new evidence allowed the case to progress."

Jacob Bishop's family said it has been a long search for justice.

"It's kind of a relief in a sense, but at the same time, it doesn't change nothing. I still don't have my brother. My mom still doesn't have her son," brother Josh Bishop told WATE-TV. "But as far as justice, it's nice to know where they are, you know what I mean, so no one can do this again."

He said his brother, who had a daughter with Amanda Bishop and a child from a previous marriage, proudly wore his military uniform.

"He was funny. He loved life. He loved his kids. He loved his family. He loved his country. And he was proud to serve," he said.

The two suspects are being held in the Loudon County Detention Center on $1 million bond.

No motive was released for the killing.

Tennessee, National Guard, Widow, Murder
