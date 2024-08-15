Couple arrested after bloodied 2-year-old dies

A couple was arrested in Petersburg, Virginia, on Tuesday after police found an unresponsive, bloodied two-year-old on the 700 block of Grove Avenue.

The child was declared dead shortly after 4:00 a.m. at a local hospital.

The boy's mother, Sadia Dewese, 29, and Jaytrez Mason, 27, were arrested and charged with felony murder and felony child neglect.

Mason also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Documents state Dewese and Mason have been dating for the past year, with Mason treating the two-year-old like his own son, according to 12 On Your Side.

Neighbors told the news outlet that both adults are seemingly good people and occasionally share cigarettes.

The medical examiner's office ruled the boy's death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head.

Dewese and Mason are currently being held without bond. They are due back in court on October 2.