Trump to use bulletproof glass at outdoor rallies

'It is a significant undertaking when it comes to logistics,' a senior official familiar with the ramped up security measures said

By Tristan Balagtas
Donald Trump Rally shooting
Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images

The Secret Service plans to erect bulletproof glass around the podium to shield Donald Trump at future outdoor campaign rallies, in an effort to beef up security following an unsuccessful assassination attempt against the former president.

"It is a significant undertaking when it comes to logistics," a senior official familiar with the ramped up security measures, that are typically only reserved for sitting presidents and vice presidents, told CNN.

Speaking with NBC, the source said the Secret Service plans to deploy more agents, increase technology for threat analysis and prevention, and up its stationing of counter-snipers at the Trump campaign events.

The agency declined to confirm the new safety initiatives, but a spokesperson said, "The safety of our protectees is our highest priority. Due to operational security, we cannot comment on specific protective means and methods," according to CNN.

The bolstered protection protocols come more than a month after Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, shot at the former president while he was campaigning in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Secret Service agents killed him moments later.

Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter, was also killed in the shooting, and two others were wounded.

The huge security lapse prompted former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to resign nearly two weeks later.

