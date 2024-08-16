Artist who created Obama 'Hope' poster comes up with one for Harris

The artist who created the infamous Barack Obama "Hope" poster for the former president's 2008 campaign unveiled similar, striking artwork for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The Shepard Fairey design depicts the sitting vice president in hues of blue and red with the word "FORWARD" emblazoned across.

Fairey said Harris' use of the phrase, "We are not going back," inspired him to sum up the moment the nation is in right now– in one word.

"While we have not achieved all the goals we might be seeking, we are making progress – all in the face of expanding threats and regressive political adversaries," Fairey announced in a news release, revealing the poster Thursday.

#KamalaHarrisForward I believe VP Kamala Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz are our best chance to move forward. They are our best chance to push back on encroaching fascism and threats to democracy, and our best chance for creating the world we all desire and deserve. Politics is... pic.twitter.com/8tTuLfIbEw — Shepard Fairey (@OBEYGIANT) August 15, 2024

"But we are not going back. In fact, we have a very real opportunity to move forward. If we act we can move forward our desire for a healthy planet, for corporate accountability, toward equality and away from racism, sexism, xenophobia, and homophobia, for equitable access to opportunity, for full access to the medical care we want or need, for fair and just immigration policies."

"I believe VP Kamala Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz are our best chance to move forward," he continued. "They are our best chance to push back on encroaching fascism and threats to democracy, and our best chance for creating the world we all desire and deserve. Politics is messy... but messy is no excuse for checking out. Messy is the work and the work can be joyful. Messy is what it takes to get through the daunting mess in pursuit of a better future. But we only win if we show up."

Fairey clarified he was not compensated for the art or endorsement of Harris.

"I created this work purely in pursuit of a better future. Let's get there together!"

Fairey did not create artwork to endorse President Joe Biden or former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, previously telling CNN in 2016 she was not "inspiring enough" to draw.

He did, however, illustrate three posters to protest Donald Trump ahead of his swearing-in.