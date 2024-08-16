Crime & Justice

U.S. Crime & Justice

Florida student upset over new phone policy threatens to shoot up school offices: Sheriff

'None of this stuff is a joking or laughing matter,' Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony said

By Tristan Balagtas
May Day In Berlin During The Coronavirus Crisis
A Florida student upset over a new cell phone policy implemented for the new academic year threatened to shoot up school offices. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A Florida student upset over a new cell phone policy for the new academic year threatened to shoot up school district offices.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators received a tip from the FBI that a 13-year-old boy threatened to commit a mass shooting at a school office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, over the district's cell phone policy.

The suspect posted the threat and a partial photo of himself on Snapchat, leading to his arrest at his home in Weston on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

"None of this stuff is a joking or laughing matter," Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony said. "If you threaten...on social media or anywhere else, we are going to track you down and arrest you."

Separately, on Thursday, authorities arrested a 13-year-old girl who also used Snapchat to make threats – this time, against Cooper City High School in Cooper City, Florida.

"It's unfortunate that this happens more times than not every school year," Tony said. "Do not allow your children to make a mistake and get a felony arrest on their record that they're probably not going to get rid of."

The underage suspects each face a felony charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury, conduct a mass shooting, or an act of terrorism. They also face an additional charge of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to the sheriff.

Read more
Tags
Mass shooting, School Shooting, Crime, Florida State, Public school
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics