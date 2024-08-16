Florida student upset over new phone policy threatens to shoot up school offices: Sheriff

A Florida student upset over a new cell phone policy for the new academic year threatened to shoot up school district offices.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, investigators received a tip from the FBI that a 13-year-old boy threatened to commit a mass shooting at a school office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, over the district's cell phone policy.

The suspect posted the threat and a partial photo of himself on Snapchat, leading to his arrest at his home in Weston on Saturday, authorities confirmed.

"None of this stuff is a joking or laughing matter," Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony said. "If you threaten...on social media or anywhere else, we are going to track you down and arrest you."

Separately, on Thursday, authorities arrested a 13-year-old girl who also used Snapchat to make threats – this time, against Cooper City High School in Cooper City, Florida.

"It's unfortunate that this happens more times than not every school year," Tony said. "Do not allow your children to make a mistake and get a felony arrest on their record that they're probably not going to get rid of."

The underage suspects each face a felony charge of written threats to kill, do bodily injury, conduct a mass shooting, or an act of terrorism. They also face an additional charge of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, according to the sheriff.