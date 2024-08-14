U.S.

U.S.

4 people shot on Virginia State University campus

Police said the victims were not students

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
VSU shooting
4 people were shot on the campus of Virginia State University early on Wednesday. WWBT-TV

Police in central Virginia were investigating a mass shooting on a college campus that left four people with injuries.

The Chesterfield County Police said it happened around 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot on Boisseau Street near the stadium.

The victims not enrolled for the Fall semester and are expected to survive, WTVR-TV reported.

The campus was closed and on a lockdown overnight as police investigated the shooting. It has reopened.

Police had multiple suspects in the shooting and charges were pending, WBBT-TV reported.

It is the second shooting on campus this year. In April, a 15-year-old girl was shot on campus.

A university spokesperson told WBBT that only freshmen and a few upperclassmen are currently on the campus. Classes are set to begin on Monday.

Virginia State University is a Historically Black College and University. It is in Petersburg, about 30 minutes south of Richmond.

Virginia, Shooting
