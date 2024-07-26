Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris for President in Dramatic Videotaped Phone Call

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on Friday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The vice president posted a video on the social media platform X of her taking a call from the Obamas, who told her the election will be "historic."

It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama.



Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/rAuTyIlCai — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," the former president told Harris.

"I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you," Michelle Obama said, adding: "This is going to be historic."

A delighted Harris responded: "Oh my goodness. Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me. I'm looking forward to doing this with the two of you, [husband] Doug and I both. And getting out there, being on the road."

In a separate statement, the Obamas pledged again to do "everything we can" to elect Harris.

"Kamala has more than a résumé. She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands," the couple said.

"There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people. At a time when the stakes have never been higher, she gives us all reason to hope," added the Obamas.

The Obamas become the most recent and most prominent Democrats to endorse Harris in her quest for the White House since she became the likely presidential nominee after Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would end his campaign.

Biden endorsed his vice president in the statement then, and other Democratic leaders, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Bill and Hillary Clinton soon followed.