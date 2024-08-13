U.S.

U.S.

Tennessee father arrested after young daughter dies in hot car

Officers pulled the suspect over Monday after they allegedly witnessed him driving erratically with a baby in his arms

By Tristan Balagtas
Tennessee father arrested after young daughter dies in hot car
Timothy Blackdeer has been charged with reckless homicide, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to an arrest affidavit. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

A Tennessee dad accused in the hot car death of his infant daughter allegedly forgot to drop her off at her babysitter before going to work.

Timothy Blackdeer, 35, has been charged with reckless homicide, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to an arrest affidavit, WATE-TV reported.

Officers pulled Blackdeer over Monday in Collegedale, Tennessee, after they allegedly witnessed him driving erratically with a baby in his arms.

Blackdeer exited his vehicle and stated his daughter required medical attention. The officer, who noticed the baby was unresponsive and limp, took her to his patrol car, when three nurse practitioners approached and initiated unsuccessful lifesaving measures.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to WTVC-TV and the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

During police questioning, Blackdeer explained he stopped by a babysitter's house in the morning, thinking he had dropped three of his youngest children off on his way to work, the affidavit read.

The babysitter later texted the children's mother to let her know she only had two of their children. The mother allegedly assumed her infant stayed home with her older kids. It wasn't until hours later when she spoke to the kids that she realized they didn't have their youngest sibling, and she called her husband, according to authorities.

At that moment around 3 p.m., he allegedly remembered that he left his daughter in his hot car all day while he was at work and ran out to find her unconscious.

Read more
Tags
Death, Infant, Investigation, Tennessee, Dad, Arrested, Crime
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics