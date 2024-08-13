Tennessee father arrested after young daughter dies in hot car

A Tennessee dad accused in the hot car death of his infant daughter allegedly forgot to drop her off at her babysitter before going to work.

Timothy Blackdeer, 35, has been charged with reckless homicide, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and driving on a revoked or suspended license, according to an arrest affidavit, WATE-TV reported.

Officers pulled Blackdeer over Monday in Collegedale, Tennessee, after they allegedly witnessed him driving erratically with a baby in his arms.

Blackdeer exited his vehicle and stated his daughter required medical attention. The officer, who noticed the baby was unresponsive and limp, took her to his patrol car, when three nurse practitioners approached and initiated unsuccessful lifesaving measures.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to WTVC-TV and the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

During police questioning, Blackdeer explained he stopped by a babysitter's house in the morning, thinking he had dropped three of his youngest children off on his way to work, the affidavit read.

The babysitter later texted the children's mother to let her know she only had two of their children. The mother allegedly assumed her infant stayed home with her older kids. It wasn't until hours later when she spoke to the kids that she realized they didn't have their youngest sibling, and she called her husband, according to authorities.

At that moment around 3 p.m., he allegedly remembered that he left his daughter in his hot car all day while he was at work and ran out to find her unconscious.