9-year-old girl killed by family dogs in backyard

'The dogs routinely interact with the family and are familiar with the children'

By Nina Joudeh
9-Year-Old Arizona Girl Killed by Family Dogs
On August 9, officers responded to an emergency call about a young girl severely injured by her family's dogs. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A 9-year-old girl was tragically killed by her family's dogs in the backyard of their Arizona home.

The Navajo County Sheriff's Office responded to an emergency call on the 2500 block of South Drive in Aripine about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.

She was at home with many family members when she ran outside to turn off a water spigot, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

The dogs routinely interact with the family and are familiar with the children, authorities said.

For reasons unclear, the dogs attacked the 9-year-old resulting in severe physical trauma.

Family members and Emergency Medical Dispatching from the Show Low Regional Dispatch Center attempted to provide medical aid but the girl died from her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Navajo County Sheriff's Office- Criminal Investigation Unit and the Navajo County Animal Control.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young girl," said Sheriff David Clouse.

