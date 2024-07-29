2 Young Children Among 3 Dead in Arizona Boat Accident

Two 4-year-old boys and a 72-year-old woman are dead after a pontoon boat flipped on Lake Powell in Arizona.

The National Park Service says the accident took place Friday afternoon in the Glen Canyon Regional Recreation Area.

A 25-foot privately owned pontoon vessel was being towed by another boater in Navajo Canyon, when waves contributed to the towed vessel capsizing. Several of the 11 passengers became trapped under the overturned vessel.

Park Rangers responded and saw one person on top of the pontoon boat and others in the water. Others were still unaccounted for. Nearby boaters assisted in helping the victims out of the water.



Emergency medical attention was provided on scene by Glen Canyon Rangers and Page Fire Department personnel. Two other patients were transported by Classic Air Medical helicopter and the Page Fire Department ambulance for further medical treatment.

The 72-year-old victim was identified as Melissa Bean. The two children's identities were not immediately released.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, Coconino County Sheriff's Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further information was immediately available.