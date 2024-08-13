Missouri man kidnaps ex, makes her watch him digging her grave before killing her: Authorities

A Missouri man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend allegedly made her watch him dig her grave before killing her, said authorities.

Tony L. Charboneau, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault, kidnapping, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, in connection with the death of Amy Hogue, 43, according to the Washington County Prosecutor's Office.

Co-conspirator and current girlfriend, Brandi L. Luffy, faces similar charges for her alleged involvement.

On June 20, Charboneau allegedly beat Hogue following an argument, said prosecutors. Using ratchet straps, he and Luffy allegedly bound her in a wheelchair.

They allegedly stuffed her in the back of his vehicle, collected shovels, tarps, a pickaxe, and a gun, and drove her to the woods across from Charboneau's home in Potosi, Missouri, the Washington County Sheriff's Office's probable cause statement read, citing Luffy's confession, according to KTVI-TV.

Charboneau allegedly forced Hogue to watch him dig a shallow grave, while Luffy purportedly acted as lookout. He then allegedly fatally shot her in the head and buried her, before the couple got rid of the evidence, said authorities.

Luffy led investigators to Hogue's body Aug. 2, weeks after she was reported missing by loved ones.

"Amy in no way deserved what happened to her," the victim's daughter-in-law, Taylor Crider, wrote as part of a GoFundMe aimed at raising money for funeral costs. "Corbin (Amy's adult son) and I had just had our son and she went missing 4 days after he was born," she revealed.

"Due to us being in Louisiana, and Amy in Missouri, Amy never got to meet her first grandchild. She was taken away from them way too soon."