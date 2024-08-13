U.S.

U.S.

Missouri man kidnaps ex, makes her watch him digging her grave before killing her: Authorities

The victim 'never got to meet her first grandchild,' said loved ones

By Tristan Balagtas
Missouri man kidnaps ex, makes her watch him digging her grave before killing her: Authorities
Tony L. Charboneau, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault, kidnapping, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, in connection with the death of Amy Hogue, 43, according to the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office GoFundMe

A Missouri man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend allegedly made her watch him dig her grave before killing her, said authorities.

Tony L. Charboneau, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder, domestic assault, kidnapping, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, in connection with the death of Amy Hogue, 43, according to the Washington County Prosecutor's Office.

Co-conspirator and current girlfriend, Brandi L. Luffy, faces similar charges for her alleged involvement.

On June 20, Charboneau allegedly beat Hogue following an argument, said prosecutors. Using ratchet straps, he and Luffy allegedly bound her in a wheelchair.

They allegedly stuffed her in the back of his vehicle, collected shovels, tarps, a pickaxe, and a gun, and drove her to the woods across from Charboneau's home in Potosi, Missouri, the Washington County Sheriff's Office's probable cause statement read, citing Luffy's confession, according to KTVI-TV.

Charboneau allegedly forced Hogue to watch him dig a shallow grave, while Luffy purportedly acted as lookout. He then allegedly fatally shot her in the head and buried her, before the couple got rid of the evidence, said authorities.

Luffy led investigators to Hogue's body Aug. 2, weeks after she was reported missing by loved ones.

"Amy in no way deserved what happened to her," the victim's daughter-in-law, Taylor Crider, wrote as part of a GoFundMe aimed at raising money for funeral costs. "Corbin (Amy's adult son) and I had just had our son and she went missing 4 days after he was born," she revealed.

"Due to us being in Louisiana, and Amy in Missouri, Amy never got to meet her first grandchild. She was taken away from them way too soon."

Read more
Tags
Murder, Grave, Missouri, Kidnapping, Crime
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics