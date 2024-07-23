Arkansas Man Drowns 5-Year-Old in Toilet

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the horrific killing of a 5-year-old boy.

Authorities say his mother's boyfriend fatally drowned him by shoving his head in a toilet bowl as "punishment."

The body of Blu Rolland was uncovered under a floor inside his family's Moro home on Dec. 16, 2022, the day he would have turned 6-years-old

Nathan Bridges, 34, pleaded guilty to murder charges on Monday.

An arrest affidavit stated that Ashley Rolland told police that Bridges was punishing her son for biting his finger when the child died, NBC News reported.

He will serve his sentence in an Arkansas Department of Corrections prison.

Special Agents also investigated injuries sustained by a 6-year-old girl who lived in the same home as little Blu.

Officers arrested Bridges and Ashley Rolland, 30, during the investigation.

Rolland faces multiple felony charges, including Capital Murder, Permitting Child Abuse, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Battery.

Her case is still awaiting trial in Lee County.