U.S.

U.S.

Arkansas Man Drowns 5-Year-Old in Toilet

Blu Rolland's body was found under the floorboards on what would have been his 6th birthday

By Luke Funk @lukefunknews
Blu Rolland
Blu Rolland's body was found on what would have been his 6th birthday. Arkansas State Police

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the horrific killing of a 5-year-old boy.

Authorities say his mother's boyfriend fatally drowned him by shoving his head in a toilet bowl as "punishment."

The body of Blu Rolland was uncovered under a floor inside his family's Moro home on Dec. 16, 2022, the day he would have turned 6-years-old

Nathan Bridges, 34, pleaded guilty to murder charges on Monday.

An arrest affidavit stated that Ashley Rolland told police that Bridges was punishing her son for biting his finger when the child died, NBC News reported.

He will serve his sentence in an Arkansas Department of Corrections prison.

Special Agents also investigated injuries sustained by a 6-year-old girl who lived in the same home as little Blu.

Officers arrested Bridges and Ashley Rolland, 30, during the investigation.

Rolland faces multiple felony charges, including Capital Murder, Permitting Child Abuse, Abuse of a Corpse, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Endangering the Welfare of a Minor and Battery.

Her case is still awaiting trial in Lee County.

Read more
Tags
Arkansas, Murder
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics