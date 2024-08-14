New York woman used bleach to hide dead boyfriend's stench while getting his benefits: prosecutors

A New York woman allegedly used bleach to hide the stench of her dead boyfriend's body so that she could continue to receive his Social Security benefits.

Wendy Stone, 63, of Rochester, NY, has been charged with theft of government funds, aggravated identity theft, and making a false statement to obtain social security benefits, according to federal prosecutors.

Stone's live-in boyfriend, Kenneth Crisman, died on December 28, 2022, but she allegedly kept his death a secret, hiding his body in their basement as she continued to collect his money from the government, prosecutors alleged.

Stone allegedly wrapped his remains, dumped him into a plastic recycling bin, and regularly poured "bleach on his body to prevent foul odor," said prosecutors.

Between January 2023 and September 2023, Stone allegedly used nearly $8,000 in funds intended for Crisman for a variety of purchases at restaurants and stores, as well as a series of ATM withdrawals.

As a result of the investigation, Stone, herself, was disqualified from continuing to receive her own Social Security benefits after she allegedly "falsely reported that since December 2021, no one has moved into or out of her residence, to include births or deaths, and that nobody helped pay her bills or rent since December 2021," according to prosecutors. "The use of Crisman's benefits rendered Stone ineligible for her own benefits from December 28, 2022, through September 2023."

If convicted, Stone faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.