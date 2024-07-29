Detroit Mother Killed 3-Year-Old Son, Hid Body in Freezer

A Detroit mother who admitted to killing her blind 3-year-old son and hiding his body in her freezer was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

As part of her plea agreement, Azuradee France, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder earlier this month, for the March 2022 death of her son, Chayce Allen.

France fatally kicked Chayce in the chest after she got upset that he wouldn't eat, police said, according to the Detroit Free-Press.

When Chayce didn't wake up the next morning, the mom of six concealed his corpse in a bag and stuffed it in a freezer in her basement, where his body remained for three months, until officers responding to a welfare check at her home made the grim discovery.

France was initially charged with first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.

"You were supposed to protect Chayce, instead you hurt him to the point where he can't come back," France's sister, Azuant Sauls, said while delivering a victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing Monday, according to the paper.

"I pray that you find healing, that you actually one day repair what you did to your children, especially Chayce. Because he didn't deserve it," said Sauls.

While the defense argued for a lighter sentence, citing France's own history of childhood abuse and lack of mental health care, prosecutors said that didn't excuse Chayce's death.

"Chayce is going to be forever three because of Ms. France's actions," said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Erin Wilmoth. "Chayce was not a disposable child and deserved more."

France will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

Until then, Wayne County Circuit Judge Tracy Green hopes France will ruminate over the tragedy and pain she inflicted on the children she was supposed to protect.

"I want you to put Chayce especially, and the rest of your children on your back and carry them through your sentence, so that the horrible events that have occurred will not be in vain," said Green.