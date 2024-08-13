Tennessee family who barely escaped exploding house raises 10k in 1 Day to build it back

Community members have rallied around a Tennessee couple who barely escaped their house following a deadly explosion, raising more than $10,000 in one day to help the victims rebuild.

In a tragic turn of events, Jerry Warren subsequently died after the water heater at the Smyrna, Tennessee, home he shared with his wife, Patty, and their dog disabled dog, went up in flames Sunday.

"It was terrible," Matthew Caldwell, who has lived next door to Jerry since 2007, told the Daily News Journal. "We're just heartbroken about the whole thing. Jerry was a great neighbor. He was just a great guy."

"He was a very, very good neighbor," added neighbor John Ross, according to WTVF-TV. "My mom and I would walk down the street every day. He would always say 'hi' to us, come out to talk to us and he'd be working on his lawn, working on his house. Anything to make it look more immaculate."

Neighbors ran to rescue the Warrens and their dog immediately following the explosion, but Jerry succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital.

"Jerry's grandchildren were able to get to the hospital to say goodbye. He was so appreciative to have that moment," explained neighbor Amy Ross, according to the station.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, donors have contributed thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe to help Patty "get back on her feet," as she mourns the death of her husband.