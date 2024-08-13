Over a ton of meth was found stuffed in a celery container

The Drug Enforcement Agency seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine that was found in a load of celery at a farmer's market.

"This is the largest meth seizure we've ever had her in DEA Atlanta, and it's the third-largest seizure total DEA-wide," DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy of the Atlanta field office said Monday.

Murphy said agents were made aware of a tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico, and, unsure of its final destination, tracked it to the farmer's market in Atlanta. The seized drugs were valued at around $3 million wholesale, and likely worth more at street value, Murphy said.

"This cartel was very confident in what they been doing to send this much at one time," Murphy said.

"It is the produce terminal for the southeastern United States, and if drugs are moving through there, there is a possibility for food contamination, and we know that, so it's important we keep our consumers safe," said Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

"Obviously, we threw away the celery. That didn't make it to the store," Murphy said.

Jesus Martinez Martinez, a Mexican national, was arrested, officials said.

"We're sending this message loud and clear to those who want to use agriculture as a means to an end, as a cover for criminal activity...you will be caught; you will be prosecuted, and you will go to prison," Harper said.

--with reporting by TMX