U.S.

U.S.

Over a ton of meth was found stuffed in a celery container

'Obviously, we threw away the celery'

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
Over a ton of Meth was found stuffed in a Celery container
The Drug Enforcement Agency's Atlanta field office announced the seizure of 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine that was found in a load of celery at a farmer's market. Atlanta News First Screenshot

The Drug Enforcement Agency seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine that was found in a load of celery at a farmer's market.

"This is the largest meth seizure we've ever had her in DEA Atlanta, and it's the third-largest seizure total DEA-wide," DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy of the Atlanta field office said Monday.

Murphy said agents were made aware of a tractor-trailer entering the U.S. from Mexico, and, unsure of its final destination, tracked it to the farmer's market in Atlanta. The seized drugs were valued at around $3 million wholesale, and likely worth more at street value, Murphy said.

"This cartel was very confident in what they been doing to send this much at one time," Murphy said.

"It is the produce terminal for the southeastern United States, and if drugs are moving through there, there is a possibility for food contamination, and we know that, so it's important we keep our consumers safe," said Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

"Obviously, we threw away the celery. That didn't make it to the store," Murphy said.

Jesus Martinez Martinez, a Mexican national, was arrested, officials said.

"We're sending this message loud and clear to those who want to use agriculture as a means to an end, as a cover for criminal activity...you will be caught; you will be prosecuted, and you will go to prison," Harper said.

--with reporting by TMX

Read more
Tags
Methamphetamine, Atlanta, DEA
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics