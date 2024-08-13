Top GOP pollster says Trump is committing campaign suicide

Donald Trump has spent the last several weeks throwing insults and pushing lies as his campaign battles to regain the narrative from Vice President Kamala Harris and one respected pollster thinks he is "single-handedly destroying his chance for re-election".

"The campaign is disciplined; their candidate is not," said Frank Luntz, a consultant and pollster who has a long track record of advising Republican campaigns.

"Their candidate is single-handedly destroying his chance for re-election. This is the weakest Democratic nominee in terms of record in a long time, but Trump's insistence on making the attacks personal and vicious is blunting their impact and, in fact, backfiring on him."

John Zogby, a pollster and author of Beyond the Horse Race: How to Read Polls and Why We Should, told The Guardian:

"Age and mental acuity are off the table. It's all going to be about Kamala Harris's record, but she's in a much better position to control that message than Biden would be. You do see Donald Trump flailing here and being reduced much more to those one-liners, and you wonder if people are getting tired of hearing them."

During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Thursday, Trump once again insulted Harris's intelligence and falsely alleges that no one died at the US Capitol insurrection on January 6, while maintaining he had a bigger crowd that day than Martin Luther King when he spoke at the 1963 March on Washington.

Antjuan Seawright, a Democratic strategist based in Columbia, South Carolina, said:

"In the words of Britney Spears, oops! He did it again. While all these people want to remake who Donald Trump really is, he consistently shows us who he is, and we should learn that old lesson from the south: there's no education in the second kick of the mule."