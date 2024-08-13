Headlines

Headlines

Elon Musk claims Donald Trump X interview surprassed 1 billion views

The Trump/Musk interview was conducted through X Spaces and was shared through Trump's official X account

By Lissel Devetori @https://x.com/lisselthalia
COMBO-US-CLIMATE-DIPLOMACY-MUSK
Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM,BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk interviewed Former President Donald Trump via X on Monday night during a live stream. The stream had some technical problems and was glitched out, with everything delayed more than 30 minutes.

The interview was conducted through X Spaces and was shared by Trump's official X account. The post has received more than 170M views.

Musk claims "Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion."

How are views calculated? According to X help center, "whether you're the author or reader, anyone on X can see view counts on posts. Anyone who is logged into X who views a post counts as a view, regardless of where they see the post (e.g. Home, Search, Profiles, etc.) or whether or not they follow the author. If you're the author, looking at your own post also counts as a view."

According to the Wrap,"X does not provide any detailed breakdown of activity pertaining to the view count, it's just a tally of every single user who glanced at a post for any reason. Which makes it impossible to glean anything useful from that count."

Tags
Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Twitter, Politics, Election
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Michigan woman accused of fecal attacks on neighbors
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics