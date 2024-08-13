Elon Musk claims Donald Trump X interview surprassed 1 billion views

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk interviewed Former President Donald Trump via X on Monday night during a live stream. The stream had some technical problems and was glitched out, with everything delayed more than 30 minutes.

The interview was conducted through X Spaces and was shared by Trump's official X account. The post has received more than 170M views.

Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion https://t.co/s8x8QmdmnY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

Musk claims "Combined views of the conversation with @realDonaldTrump and subsequent discussion by other accounts now ~1 billion."

How are views calculated? According to X help center, "whether you're the author or reader, anyone on X can see view counts on posts. Anyone who is logged into X who views a post counts as a view, regardless of where they see the post (e.g. Home, Search, Profiles, etc.) or whether or not they follow the author. If you're the author, looking at your own post also counts as a view."

According to the Wrap,"X does not provide any detailed breakdown of activity pertaining to the view count, it's just a tally of every single user who glanced at a post for any reason. Which makes it impossible to glean anything useful from that count."