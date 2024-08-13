Elon Musk invites Kamala Harris to have X event similar to Donald Trump's

After hosting a two-hour conversation with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday, Elon Musk invited Vice President Kamala Harris to join him for a similar event.

He said he would be "happy to host" the Democratic presidential candidate for her own conversation.

It would likely go differently from the Trump event. After previously endorsing Trump, Musk let Trump tell multiple lies without any push back. Musk also appeared to agree with much of Trump's ideas.

Musk repeatedly pressed for a "governmental efficiency" commission to look for cuts before volunteering to be on it. Trump said Musk would be great in the position

Happy to host Kamala on an 𝕏 Spaces too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2024

The Trump event was delayed on Monday evening due to technical problems.

The conversation had been delayed about an hour after people attempting to join the stream were repeatedly booted from the so-called "Space" on X.

Musk posted that "There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working to shut it down."

That refers to a denial of service attack when an attack attempts to take down access to a website by having computers overwhelm a website by repeatedly trying to access it.

It remained unclear on Tuesday if Harris would take up Musk on his offer to host a chat with her.