Donald Trump interview with Elon Musk marred by technical problems, unchecked falsehoods

A conversation with presidential candidate Donald Trump and X owner Elong Musk was delayed on Monday evening due to technical problems.

When it finally began it was a platform for Trump to repeat falsehoods unchecked as Musk, who has announced his support of the former president's campaign, didn't question any of his statements.

When discussing the assassination attempt on his life, Trump made a stunning statement. He had turned to look at a chart on illegal immigration when the gunman fired. Because his head had turned, the bullet just grazed his ear.

"Illegal immigration saved my life," Trump said.

That drew a laugh from Musk who appeared to like the line.

When still talking about illegal immigration, Trump made one of his false statements that Musk didn't question when he claimed that a million undocumented immigrants are coming into the United States every month.

Trump cited 'migrant crime' as a threat to America and claimed that Kamala Harris had the ability to shut down the border on her own as the vice president.

At one point in the immigration discussion, Musk wondered why more people who want to commit crime are not coming to the U.S. because he claimed it was a 'target rich' environment and easy to get away with crime.

Along with the repeated claims that countries around the world are emptying prisons of their worst criminals to dump in the United States, Trump claimed they are also sending "non-productive" people to the U.S.

Musk repeatedly pressed for a "governmental efficiency" commission to look for cuts before volunteering to be on it. Trump said Musk would be great in the position.

When talk turned of global warming, Trump denied it was a problem but later suggested that he was waiting for Musk to figure out how to put solar panels on the top of his Tesla vehicles.

He also refered to Kamala Harris as a "radical left lunitic" as Musk agreed with him.

The conversation had been delayed more than 30 minutes after people attempting to join the stream were repeatedly booted from the so-called "Space" on X.

Musk posted that "There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on X. Working to shut it down."

That refers to a denial of service attack when an attack attempts to take down access to a website by having computers overwhelm a website by repeatedly trying to access it.

"Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later," Musk said before the stream became stable and accessible.