U.S.

U.S.

Elon Musk's trans daughter says she was portrayed as a 'queer villain' in new book about her dad

Vivian Jenna Wilson says Walter Isaacson treated her as a ‘villain’ in his new book about Elon Musk calling it "one of the most humiliating experiences."

By
FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-IT-VIVATECH
SpaceX, Twitter and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, on June 16, 2023. ALAIN JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is not happy with a recent book about her father and how it portrays her transgender identity as "a villain backstory-origin" for Musk's behavior and political leanings.

In a series of Threads, Wilson called out author Walter Isaacson, saying he made her out to be the "queer villain" in what was "one of the most humiliating experiences of [her] entire life." And she claims he did so without ever contacting, interviewing or asking her for anything about the book, 'Elon Musk,' published in September.

"To Walter Isaacson, you threw me to the wolves in what was one of the most humiliating experiences of my entire life," she wrote. "Elon was your darling Tony Stark apartheid-american hero with a semi-tragic backstory who was saving the world and you were too fucking cowardly to write anything other than a sad excuse for a puff-piece. To further this goal, you portrayed me in a light that is genuinely defamatory and I'm not going to mince my words."

Wilson added that Isaacson "trivialized" her identity and that what he wrote made her out to be "naïve; stupid, unfairly unforgiving and unreasonably moralistic."

"I was treated as a VILLAIN BACKSTORY-ORIGIN to excuse or explain away his behavior. As if my whole existence was nothing but an inconvenience to HIM. God bless the poor soul who abused his child, that must be so fucking hard for him. I was deadnamed, and misgendered for no conceivable reason and made to seem like I was just too stupid or too "communist" or too brainwashed or too what-fucking-ever to understand the 4d chess behind the reasons I was traumatized."

Wilson also made it clear that Isaacson did very little research into her life story considering he even got her name wrong in his book. Wilson wrote that she goes by Vivian and not Jenna like the book implies.

"It is genuinely impressive that you somehow managed to find a way to even fuck up my NAME. I think that goes to show how much research actually went into this. I am not letting this narrative continue any further."

This all comes a week after Wilson responded to a family photograph with Musk in it saying she wouldn't let his fatherly image "go unchallenged," calling him a "serial adulterer."

Read more
Tags
Elon Musk
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics