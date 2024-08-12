Elon Musk's trans daughter says she was portrayed as a 'queer villain' in new book about her dad

Elon Musk's daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, is not happy with a recent book about her father and how it portrays her transgender identity as "a villain backstory-origin" for Musk's behavior and political leanings.

In a series of Threads, Wilson called out author Walter Isaacson, saying he made her out to be the "queer villain" in what was "one of the most humiliating experiences of [her] entire life." And she claims he did so without ever contacting, interviewing or asking her for anything about the book, 'Elon Musk,' published in September.

"To Walter Isaacson, you threw me to the wolves in what was one of the most humiliating experiences of my entire life," she wrote. "Elon was your darling Tony Stark apartheid-american hero with a semi-tragic backstory who was saving the world and you were too fucking cowardly to write anything other than a sad excuse for a puff-piece. To further this goal, you portrayed me in a light that is genuinely defamatory and I'm not going to mince my words."

Wilson added that Isaacson "trivialized" her identity and that what he wrote made her out to be "naïve; stupid, unfairly unforgiving and unreasonably moralistic."

"I was treated as a VILLAIN BACKSTORY-ORIGIN to excuse or explain away his behavior. As if my whole existence was nothing but an inconvenience to HIM. God bless the poor soul who abused his child, that must be so fucking hard for him. I was deadnamed, and misgendered for no conceivable reason and made to seem like I was just too stupid or too "communist" or too brainwashed or too what-fucking-ever to understand the 4d chess behind the reasons I was traumatized."

Wilson also made it clear that Isaacson did very little research into her life story considering he even got her name wrong in his book. Wilson wrote that she goes by Vivian and not Jenna like the book implies.

"It is genuinely impressive that you somehow managed to find a way to even fuck up my NAME. I think that goes to show how much research actually went into this. I am not letting this narrative continue any further."

This all comes a week after Wilson responded to a family photograph with Musk in it saying she wouldn't let his fatherly image "go unchallenged," calling him a "serial adulterer."