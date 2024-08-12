Isaac Hayes family demands Trump stop using 'Hold On, I'm Coming,' demands $3M in fees

The family of the late musician Issac Hayes is threatening to sue Donald Trump and his campaign for "unauthorized use" of one of Hayes' songs, and is demanding $3 million in fees.

A letter sent to Trump by attorney James Walker representing the family and Isaac Hayes Enterprises cites 134 copyright violations for Trump's use in 2022-2024 of "Hold on, I'm Comin'," famously recorded by soul duo Sam & Dave and written by Hayes and David Porter.

Walker accuses Trump and the campaign in the letter of "willfully and brazenly" violating copyright law with "illegal public performances" of the work at rallies.

We the family of @isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing @realDonaldTrump and his campaign for 134 counts copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold On I’m Coming” at campaign rallies from 2022-2024. pic.twitter.com/uwbJbB32Ya — Isaac Hayes (@isaachayes) August 11, 2024

Hayes' son, Isaac Hayes III, wrote on Instagram that Trump "represents the worst in integrity," including his "disrespect" of women and "racist rhetoric."

He added: "We will now deal with this swiftly."

The Trump campaign could not immediately be reached for comment.

Trump has long helped himself to music from musicians, many of whom vehemently oppose his policies, including Tom Petty, Neil Young, Adele, Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and Elton John — and Prince's estate in 2019.

Mike Mills, the bass player for the now-defunct rock band R.E.M., objected to Trump helping himself to "Everybody Hurts" and "Losing My Religion" at his 2020 rallies.

Mills called Trump a "fraud" and "con man," saying the band does "not condone the use of our music" by him.

It's not clear if Trump paid attention to the complaints or if he settled any lawsuits over use of songs.

He and the campaign were mocked on Saturday after spectators at Trump's rally in Bozeman, Montana, were shown a repeat video of the theme song of the "Titanic" movie — "My Heart Will Go On," sung by Celine Dion.

Dion's management team and her record label Sony quickly fired off a testy statement warning that "in no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use."

The statement added archly: "And really, THAT song?"