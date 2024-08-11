U.S.

U.S.

Mary Trump warns election could be repeat surprise win for her uncle

'So this is yet another media fail,' she stated

By Nina Joudeh
Mary L Trump
The former president's niece Mary Trump fears a repeat of the surprise 2016 election when her uncle won. Facebook / Mary L. Trump

Despite the apparent upsurge in support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her run for the presidency, Mary Trump is warning that the 2024 election could be another surprise win for uncle Donald .

An outspoken critic of her uncle, Mary Trump took to X and her own "dispatch" following the former president's press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate last week.

It "felt like 2016 all over again, and that is not a good thing," she wrote on X.

For one thing, there was no fact-checking of his pronouncements.

"It's impossible to do that verbally because, given the volume and speed of his lies, it would mean talking over him constantly, making the livestream" of his press conference on her website an "incomprehensible mess," she pointed out.

But she also blamed the media for rarely fact-checking Trump, and being so mesmerized by him that the press gave Trump "billions of dollars in free coverage" while largely ignoring Clinton during the 2016 election.

One other deja vu flashpoint — which Mary Trump did not mention — is that the former president's critics appear to be gaining confidence that Trump will lose the election.

That's what happened in the 2016 election when most polls predicted Hillary Clinton would have an easy time taking the White House.

Clinton did win the popular vote by some 3 million votes, but it wasn't enough to nail down the electoral votes she needed.

