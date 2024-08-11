Texas inmate flees hospital in nothing but underwear and socks

A Texas inmate escaped from police custody while receiving hospital treatment Sunday -- leaving behind his patient gown and running away in nothing but his underwear and a pair of socks.



Desmond Taylor, 27, of Houston, was arrested Friday in suburban League City on an assault charge involving family violence with prior convictions and ordered held on $200,000 bond, according to the League City Police Department.



After being booked into the city jail, Taylor complained of a medical ailment and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.



But he escaped from a hospital room shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and a search of the building and grounds turned up his gown outside.



"Taylor would have last been wearing socks and underwear," police said in a message posted on Facebook.

Following an "extensive search" by local and neighboring authorities, Taylor was found and taken back into custody without incident shortly after 11 a.m. near Interstate 45, about a mile from the hospital.

A photo of Taylor handcuffed in the rear of a police car following his latest arrest showed him wearing sleeveless blue coveralls and gloves.

It's unclear how he got the clothing.

"The circumstances of his escape are still being investigated," police said.