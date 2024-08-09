U.S.

U.S.

Texas man confronts sex attacker: 'I pointed a gun at him'

'I looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground ... trying to take her clothes off'

By Tristan Balagtas
Texas man confronts sex attacker: 'I pointed a gun at him'
The harrowing incident July 28 was captured on the Ring doorbell camera of teacher David Garza, who said he jumped out of bed when he heard a girl screaming for help in his Houston neighborhood in the middle of the night. KHOU-TV

A Texas middle school teacher interrupted the sexual assault of a 15-year-old victim by pointing a gun at her alleged attacker, rescuing her just in time.

The harrowing incident July 28 was captured on the Ring doorbell camera of teacher David Garza, who said he jumped out of bed when he heard a girl screaming for help in his Houston neighborhood in the middle of the night.

"I looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground ... trying to take her clothes off," Garza recalled to KHOU-TV.

He immediately grabbed his gun – wearing nothing but his underwear – and sprang into action.

"I ran outside, asked what's going on. The girl screamed, 'I'm 15, help me!' I pointed the gun at him and told him to get off her," Garza explained.

"He took his hands off right away. He went chasing after her, I went chasing after him and she got away," he said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the victim had just gotten off a bus when her alleged attacker followed, then assaulted her, the station reported.

The suspect, who police have not yet publicly identified, has since been captured.

Read more
Tags
Sexual assault, Texas, Houston, Teacher, Rescue, Suspect, Gun, Crime, Arrest, Investigation
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night

Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday

Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Mia Maro
Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Mass Shooting in Baltimore Kills 1, Injures 7
1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore mass shooting
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics