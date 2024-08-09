Texas man confronts sex attacker: 'I pointed a gun at him'

A Texas middle school teacher interrupted the sexual assault of a 15-year-old victim by pointing a gun at her alleged attacker, rescuing her just in time.

The harrowing incident July 28 was captured on the Ring doorbell camera of teacher David Garza, who said he jumped out of bed when he heard a girl screaming for help in his Houston neighborhood in the middle of the night.

"I looked out the window and I saw a man beating up a woman on the ground ... trying to take her clothes off," Garza recalled to KHOU-TV.

He immediately grabbed his gun – wearing nothing but his underwear – and sprang into action.

"I ran outside, asked what's going on. The girl screamed, 'I'm 15, help me!' I pointed the gun at him and told him to get off her," Garza explained.

"He took his hands off right away. He went chasing after her, I went chasing after him and she got away," he said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the victim had just gotten off a bus when her alleged attacker followed, then assaulted her, the station reported.

The suspect, who police have not yet publicly identified, has since been captured.