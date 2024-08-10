Olympic breaker disqualified for wearing 'Free Afghan Women' cape

Olympic breaker Manizha Talash, who fled her native Afghanistan in 2021, was disqualified from competition on Friday for wearing a cape that said: "Free Afghan Women," the Associated Press reported.

Talash, 21, who represents the Olympic Refugee Team, was disqualified for "displaying a political slogan on her attire during the Pre-Qualifier battle," the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

B-girl Talash had the words written on a light blue cape she wore for the battle against India Sardjoe of the Netherlands, which she lost.

Talash left Afghanistan for Spain after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country.

"I'm here because I want to reach my dream. Not because I'm scared," she told the AP before the Olympics from her home in Spain.