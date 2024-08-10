World

World

Olympic breaker disqualified for wearing 'Free Afghan Women' cape

Manizha Talash, 21, fled her native Afghanistgan in 2021 when the Taliban returned to power.

By Mark Moore
Olympics
Olympian Manizha Talash, a refugee from Afghanistan, was disqualified on Friday for wearing a cape with the words 'Free Afghan Women.' ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Olympic breaker Manizha Talash, who fled her native Afghanistan in 2021, was disqualified from competition on Friday for wearing a cape that said: "Free Afghan Women," the Associated Press reported.

Talash, 21, who represents the Olympic Refugee Team, was disqualified for "displaying a political slogan on her attire during the Pre-Qualifier battle," the World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

B-girl Talash had the words written on a light blue cape she wore for the battle against India Sardjoe of the Netherlands, which she lost.

Talash left Afghanistan for Spain after the Taliban took control of the war-torn country.

"I'm here because I want to reach my dream. Not because I'm scared," she told the AP before the Olympics from her home in Spain.

Read more
Tags
Olympics, Paris, Afghanistan
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics