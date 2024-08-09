World

World

Algerian boxer Khelif defies gender controversy to take Olympic gold

'I've worked for eight years, no sleep, eight years tired. Now I'm Olympic champion'

By Josh Cohen @JoshCohenWriter
Algerian Gender-row Boxer Khelif Storms To Olympic Gold
Gold Medallist Imane Khelif of Team Algeria bites her medal during the Boxing Women's 66kg medal ceremony after the Boxing Women's 66kg Final match on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Roland Garros on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif defied a major gender controversy to win gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday in front of a pulsating Roland Garros crowd that roared her to victory.

Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final and was paraded around the arena on a team member's shoulders.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, who together with Khelif was disqualified from last year's world championships after failing gender eligibility testing, fights in the women's 57kg final on Saturday.

"I'm very happy. For eight years this has been my dream and I'm now the Olympic champion and gold medallist," said Khelif, 25.

"I've worked for eight years, no sleep, eight years tired. Now I'm Olympic champion."

There were large numbers of Algerian fans at the 15,000-seat Court Philippe Chatrier, usually home to Grand Slam tennis but instead there to witness one of the most controversial athletes at the Games.

Standing 1.79 metres (5ft 9in), Khelif had enjoyed a height and strength advantage over the three opponents she comfortably dismantled on her way to the final.

Yang was a different proposition, the 32-year-old being nearly as tall and having pedigree as a world champion.

Loud cheers went up when Khelif entered the arena, shadow-boxing her way towards the ring as chants of "Imane, Imane" rang out.

Khelif dictated most of the first round from the centre of the ring and unloaded a flurry of punches on Yang two-thirds of the way through to take the early initiative.

The second round started in the same way, with Khelif's punches appearing to carry more snap, power and menace.

The Algerian was ahead on all the judges' scorecards heading into the third and final round, and she just needed to avoid serious trouble to claim gold.

The two embraced at the bell, and after Khelif's comprehensive victory was confirmed, she did a jig in the centre of the ring and thumped her chest.

"I want to thank all the people who have come to support me," said Khelif, after winning her country's second gold in Paris.

"All the people from Algeria and all the people at my base. I want to thank all the team, my coach. Thank you so much."

Khelif and Lin both fought at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago but there was no controversy at the time and neither won a medal.

Both were thrown out of last year's world championships, which was run by the Russian-led International Boxing Association (IBA), but were cleared to compete in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has overseen the sport at the Games because of concerns over the IBA's running of boxing, including questions over its finances, ethics and judging of bouts.

The gender controversy ignited in the French capital when Khelif defeated Angela Carini in 46 seconds in her opening bout, the Italian reduced to tears and abandoning the fight after suffering a badly hurt nose.

The IBA's Kremlin-linked president Umar Kremlev claimed at a chaotic press conference this week that Khelif and Lin had undergone "genetic testing that shows that these are men".

The IOC has leapt to the defence of both boxers, with president Thomas Bach saying they were born and raised as women, and have passports saying that.

Neither is known to identify as transgender, and they have enjoyed strong support back home.

Read more
Tags
Olympics, Boxing
© 2024 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Mia Maro

Father beat teen daughter to death in argument over prom

Michelle, Barack Obama to speak at DNC on second night
Michelle Obama to address Democratic Convention on Tuesday
Alaska Troopers Charged with Assault
Alaska state troopers charged after violent assault of wrong man
Sanden George
Texas man tried to run over girlfriend but killed stranger: Cops
Michael Spengler
California inmate serving life sentence killed by fellow lifer: prison officials
Editor's Pick
Dee Warner
Crime & Justice

Who is Dale Warner? Husband of missing Michigan wife arrested after remains found on property

Neanderthals
World

Not such Neanderthals after all: Scientists unearth surprising findings about human cousins

George Clooney
World

Russia bans George and Amal's humanitarian Clooney Foundation

Tragey off Sicily as super yacht sinks
Europe

1 dead, 6 missing after storm sinks super yacht off Sicily

Real Time Analytics