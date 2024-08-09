Trump brags: 'When I was president I totally protected the guns'

Donald Trump solemnly boasted to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago press conference that when he was president he "totally protected the guns," as opposed to totally protecting the children, critics fired back.

"When a bad guy walks in with a gun, you gotta have some way of protecting yourself," he explained.

"People need guns for protection," Trump added before noting that the National Rifle Association "endorsed me very powerfully every time I ran. They gave me the strongest of endorsements."

"When I was president, I totally protected the guns" -- Trump pic.twitter.com/Jwuj5kHZ2I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 8, 2024

It was a startling statement that particularly infuriated parents of children and other innocent Americans killed or maimed in shootings and their supporters.

Giffords, the anti-gun nonprofit launched after the 2011 shooting of former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords at a Tucsoon shopping mall where 6 people were killed, tweeted: "Yeah, we know."

Americans would rather have a president who protects our kids. pic.twitter.com/gAxSFX8BlG — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) August 8, 2024

The number of shootings of young children and teens skyrocketed 50% beginning in the Trump Administration in 2019 to 2021, and firearms became the No. 1 cause of death for Americans under the age of 18, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported.

This is Jaime Guttenberg. She was murdered in school by a teenager with an AR 15. For those wondering, while Donald Trump was President. pic.twitter.com/8mNl8n2dxN — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 8, 2024

Me: you must be so proud that firearms are the leading cause of death among children. — Deacon Blues (@DeaconBlues0) August 8, 2024

That's true. Too bad he didn't work as hard to protect the children. Guns became the leading cause death for American kids under Trump. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 8, 2024

"You know, when I was president, I totally protected the guns" ~Trump pic.twitter.com/2onxptxjB1 — David Cable (@DavidCable13) August 8, 2024

Translation: I am OWNED by the NRA pic.twitter.com/tTGHrAVAkt — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸 (@the_resistor) August 8, 2024