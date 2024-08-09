U.S.

U.S.

Trump brags: 'When I was president I totally protected the guns'

Families, supporters of children mowed down by gunmen outraged by boast

By Mary Papenfuss @blatherat
Trump protects the guns
Donald Trump brags that when he was president he was all for "the guns." Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Donald Trump solemnly boasted to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago press conference that when he was president he "totally protected the guns," as opposed to totally protecting the children, critics fired back.

"When a bad guy walks in with a gun, you gotta have some way of protecting yourself," he explained.

"People need guns for protection," Trump added before noting that the National Rifle Association "endorsed me very powerfully every time I ran. They gave me the strongest of endorsements."

It was a startling statement that particularly infuriated parents of children and other innocent Americans killed or maimed in shootings and their supporters.

Giffords, the anti-gun nonprofit launched after the 2011 shooting of former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords at a Tucsoon shopping mall where 6 people were killed, tweeted: "Yeah, we know."

The number of shootings of young children and teens skyrocketed 50% beginning in the Trump Administration in 2019 to 2021, and firearms became the No. 1 cause of death for Americans under the age of 18, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported.

