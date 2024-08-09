Travis Kelce's dad bashes Ye over Taylor Swift lyrics

Footballer Travis Kelce's dad didn't waste any time going after Kanye West over Ye's new lyrics apparently referring to his son and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

"I twist my Taylor spliffs [marijuana cigarettes] tight at the end like Travis Kelce," the rapper sings in a new track on his Vultures 2 album in what appears to be a reference to the singer and Kelce, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, responded simply on Facebook: "Mental illness on full display."

Travis Kelce and Swift have yet to respond publicly to the lyrics. And West hasn't yet responded to Ed Kelce's Facebook message.

The feud between West and Swift goes back to at least 2009 when the rapper stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards presentation during Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video, and announced that the honor should have been given to Beyonce.

In his 2016 work "Famous," Ye also rapped: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that b**tch famous."

Swift has attacked Ye's attacks, telling Time magazine in an interview last year: "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."